LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There's downtown cool down is on this weekend at Parc Sans Souci...Lafayette's new Snowball Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 10. The snowball festival will feature eight vendors from across Acadiana selling a variety of traditional snowballs and one specialty snowball.The snowball festival is free and will feature activities for the kids.

And if you’re interested in having a festive adult beverage on Saturday...the snowball festival will feature four different shaved ice cocktail vendors.Learn more about the festival here.