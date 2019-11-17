Live Now
Duson motorist pulls out in front of three motorcycles, causing two to crash

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Charges are pending after Duson Police say an SUV pulled out in front of three motorcycles and caused two of them to crash.

According to police, an SUV driven by Sylvia Thibodeaux of Duson entered U.S. 90 from a business’ parking lot in th 9100 block, directly into path of three motorcyclists. While the first bike tried to take evasive action, it was struck by the SUV. The second bike collided with the first. The third cyclist was able to avoid collision.

Nicholas Romero of Crowley and Christopher Mouton of Lafayette each received serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both were admitted to Lafayette hospitals for treatment of broken bones and assessment of potential internal and/or head injuries. Thibodeaux was not injured in the crash.

Duson Police say charges are pending in this matter as the investigation continues.

