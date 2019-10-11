Duson man arrested facing multiple theft charges

Kenneth Christopher, 52, of Duson was placed under arrest on Thursday and is facing multiple theft charges in relation to shoplifting in the Lafayette area.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a Dollar General Store in the 800 block LA-1252 in Carencro at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to in regard to a shoplifting in progress.

Witnesses were able to provide deputies with a description of the stolen merchandise, the suspect’s vehicle and the license plate number.

(Photo: LPSO)

The vehicle was later found at a Family Dollar in the 2400 block of LA-93 in Carencro. The stolen merchandise was able to be seen in site inside the suspect’s vehicle.

A total of 194 stolen items in Christopher’s possession, were found by deputies. The items totaled in excess of $570.

Majority of the stolen items were able to be returned by deputies.

Christopher was arrested and charged with three counts of organized retail theft.