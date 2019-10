LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- River Ranch security is looking for one or more suspects in the killing of a duck near Ruffino’s on on the River.

According to head of security Mike DiBenedetto, one of the five raised ducks was found bludgeoned by what appears to be limes from a nearby citrus tree.

“It was a malicious act. We don’t know why or who would do this,” DiBenedetto said. He said the duck was killed some time Sunday or Monday.