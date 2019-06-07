Raid on a New Iberia home leads to arrest

Terrol James Dugas

NEW IBERIA - A New Iberia man is behind bars on multiple charges.

Terrol James Dugas was arrested after a raid on a home in the 700 block of Maumus Street. Dugas was wanted for Second Degree Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.

While making the arrest, suspected narcotics was observed inside the residence. During a search of the residence, suspected marijuana, synthetic marijuana, heroin, ecstasy, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, promethazine, and a variety of pills were located in the residence. A Firearm and over $2,000.00 in currency was seized from the residence.

In addition to the Arrest Warrants, Dugas was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III CDS, Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Violation of CDS Law, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses.

