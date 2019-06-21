Drug raid lands one suspect in jail

Codia Walker

JENNINGS, La. - Jeff Davis parish narcotics detectives and Louisiana State Police Swat team executed a search warrant Friday morning in Welsh.

They arrested, 32-year old Codia Jamal Walker. Police say Walker is a convicted felon and this was the eleventh time he has been arrested.

He is charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute.

The search warrant revealed drug paraphernalia and a .380 caliber semi -auto pistol was recovered.

