Drivers may experience heavier traffic Friday due to student move-in day

LAFAYETTE, La.- UL students will begin moving into the new Heritage at Cajun Village apartments, on Friday, August 23 at 7:00am. Traffic may be impacted, all day on Johnston Street at St. Julien Avenue and E. Lewis Street, due their activities.

Drivers passing through that area may wish to either give themselves a little extra time traveling to get to their destination or select a different route, for they may encounter heavier traffic during move-in day of the students.

The student move-in should impact motorists on Friday only.

UL Lafayette for the fall 2019 semester begin on Monday, August 26.

