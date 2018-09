Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- An SUV slammed into a downtown Breaux Bridge bank this afternoon. Fortunately, the crash caused minimal injuries.

According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the driver suffered an apparent seizure as the vehicle crossed Rees Street and struck the main entrance of Pedestal Bank.

The driver and one employee have been taken to a local hospital for treatment, Cantu said.

Authorities are still investigating.