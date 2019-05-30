Driver injured after truck hits utility pole near Carencro

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Sheriff's Office are working a serious motor vehicle accident on Janvier Road near Carencro.

The roadway is closed, with some power lines are down.

Scott Volunteer Fire Department was able to remove the driver was taken to Lafayette General Southwest, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The roadway will remained closed while power company work to restore utilities.

Lafayette Sheriff Office is asking that you please avoid the area at this time.

