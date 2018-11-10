Driver dies after vehicle strikes tractor trailer in St. Mary Parish

A two vehicle crash on US 90 near Delmar Ave. in St. Mary Parish claimed the life of a 29 year old Morgan City man.

It happened shortly after 5:00 am Saturday.

According to State Police, the crash took the life of 29-year-old Josue Lorenzo Sanchez of Morgan City.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as Sanchez was driving westbound on US Hwy 90 at the same time that the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US Hwy 90.

For reasons still under investigation, police say, Sanchez struck the rear of the tractor-trailer and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Excessive speed by Sanchez may have been a factor, according to police, and the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.