Driver arrested after 11-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 18 injured on I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – One woman was killed Wednesday after a the driver f an 18-wheeler reportedly caused an 11-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, state police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating an 11 vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound east of LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

The crash killed 46-year-old Julie Holmes of Gonzales. The crash also resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old John White of Ecru, MS.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that traffic was stopped on I-10 eastbound due to a previous crash.

"For reason still under investigation, White failed to stop his Freightliner 18- wheeler and caused a chain reaction crash involving eleven vehicles," authorities said.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. There was a total of 18 people injured in the crash.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. White was determined to be at fault in this crash and was placed under arrest, state police said.

White was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for Negligent Homicide and 18 counts of negligent injuring.

This crash remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.