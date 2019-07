The Lafayette Police Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will be conducting saturation patrols for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the July 4th holiday.

This campaign will be conducted from Monday July 1st thru Sunday July 7th. Special emphasis will be placed on drivers that are impaired while driving.

Designate a driver if you intend to drink, by not doing so, it could result in costly fines and serious jail time.