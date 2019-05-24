Drive by shooting on Old Jeanerette Road
Thursday night around 9:30pm a drive by shooting occurred on Old Jeanerette Road, resulting in one victim being shot in the ankle, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reported.
The victim is being treated at local hospital.
Possible suspect driving a white pickup truck.
