Drive by shooting on Old Jeanerette Road

Thursday night around 9:30pm a drive by shooting occurred on Old Jeanerette Road, resulting in one victim being shot in the ankle, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim is being treated at local hospital.

Possible suspect driving a white pickup truck.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now