Drag Queen Story Time making a Baton Rouge appearance
Baton Rouge, La(Loca33)(Fox44) - Baton Rouge Pride together with partnering sponsor, Aveda Institute Baton Rouge, will host the first Drag Queen Story Time in December.
According to a news release from Baton Rouge Pride, the goal is "to provide a safe place for children and adults alike to come together for and celebrate diversity while being entertained by local Drag Queens as they read books that teach acceptance, anti-bullying and inclusivity".
Baton Rouge Pride's Drag Queen Story Time is set for Sunday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Aveda Institute Baton Rouge's newest campus located at 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited, so organizers are asking those who wish to attend with their children to come early or reserve a sot online here: www.brpride.org
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint