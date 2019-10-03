Downtown New Iberia Business Association launches new name, new festive initiative

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The Downtown New Iberia Business Association has taken on a new name in a new role in the city.

The “New Iberia Downtown Alliance” now promotes businesses, festivals and anything related to the city’s downtown district.

News 10 sat down with a board members to learn more about their plans to light up the bayou this Christmas and bring more business to the area.



“There’s beautiful detail and it’s just a pretty little old downtown. It’s quaint,” said Denise Hebert, owner of Bule Butterfly Boutique.

Hebert is a local business owner who is excited to see more events coming to the downtown area with the help of the new alliance.

“The Downtown Alliance promote businesses, festivals and anything that comes downtown. We meet once a month and talk about what’s going on in everyone’s businesses,” said Jennifer Beslin, with the New Iberia Downtown Alliance.

Downtown was recently home to the set of a new Christmas movie that will air on Lifetime this month. The alliance is taking that moment into a project of their own that’s been in the works for the past three years.



“We have a huge Christmas committee that is putting together an awesome Christmas this year. It’s the Bayou Traditions committee,” said Beslin. “With that we are lighting the bayou. We have challenged New Iberia residents and anyone that wants to volunteer.”

The committee plans to bring rides, a horse-drawn carriage and Santa to downtown.

“It puts feet on the ground,and people in the restaurants,” Beslin added. “We are encouraging everyone to come out.”