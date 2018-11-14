Downtown building construction work aims to make facility more handicap accessible Video

The League of Women Voters (LWV) in Lafayette says the city can do more when it comes to handicap accessibility. 1010 Lafayette Street is where early voting takes place and where the parish tax assessors office is located.

Lafayette Parish Tax Assessor Conrad Comeaux says the work to bring the building up to par is long overdue.

About two months ago Comeaux went before the Lafayette city-parish council to tell them he's taking action. Comeaux decided to use spare money from his administrative budget to get the work done.

"I knew the parish budget was broke so I just stepped up to the plate. I've been waiting long enough for that to happen and nobody's done it. So, it's time for somebody to take care of that problem," Comeaux adds.

The letter to the city-parish council from the LWV was clear about the work that's need. The letter highlights insufficient handicapped parking to the early voting site being on the 3rd floor accessible by way of a small elevator.

Comeaux says the front of the building is being reconstructed with ramps for better access. Before the work, the slope in curb was blocked by a drain. The sidewalk was said to be narrow and tight.

"How could anybody who's handicap access the building in a comfortable way. If they had to cross a drain, it was a horrible situation," Comeaux notes.

Comeaux believes the work will be completed in time for early voting for the upcoming December election. Mike Benoit says he works in the building. Benoit supports what's being done. "When they built the building the ADA was not enforced at that time but now it is. You have to be able to accommodate all the public."

Kathleen Espinoza of the League of Women Voters in Lafayette says the next step needs to be another early voting site. Espinoza explains alternate sites are needed; especially locations not on an upper floor. In fact, she says Lafayette Parish is one of a few parishes with only one early voting location parish-wide.

