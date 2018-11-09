Downtown Alive! with Samantha Fish relocates to Rock‘n'Bowl due to rainy forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Downtown Alive!) [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–Due to a rainy forecast, Downtown Alive! will move indoors for this Friday’s performance by Samantha Fish.

Downtown Alive! has changed this week’s location for the free and typically outdoor concert series to Rock‘n’Bowl de Lafayette, one of downtown’s newest music venues which can hold nearly 1,000 people.

Despite the change in location, admission is still FREE. “We feel this decision will make the best of an unfortunate weather situation,” said Anita Begnaud, the newly appointed CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.“We are grateful to Rock‘n’Bowl for stepping up to help us continue what has been an amazing 35th anniversary season of DTA. We won’t let bad weather rain on our parade and look forward to enjoying an incredible night of music with the Acadiana community!”

This week’s concert will star New Orleans-based blues rocker Samantha Fish. Since launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha Fish has quickly established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world.

The charismatic young singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar hero and powerful live performer.

During her performance this spring at Festival International, Fish “knocked it out of the Parc.” Downtown Alive! this Friday night marks her return to Lafayette for another spectacular show.

“Once again, Downtown Alive has upped the standard by booking Samantha Fish, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to Lafayette,” said Downtown Lafayette Unlimited President, Jason Matt. “She is an absolute rockstar, and we are excited to have secured an indoor venue to avoid any uncertainties the weather may bring.”

Despite the venue change, Downtown Alive! will continue to be a free and all-ages show. The party starts at 5 p.m., with music from 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

The event organizers ask attendees of this week’s concert to help support the 35-year tradition of free live music in downtown. There will be T-shirts for sale and the opportunity to provide donations at the DTA! merchandise booth.

In addition, proceeds from bar sales during the show will go to the event.

The Sainte Marie Restaurant & Bar will be open for dinner and cocktails before and after the show from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Interested in bowling during the show? Bowling at Rock‘n’Bowl will be first-come, first-served.

The venue will also be hosting a Big Lebowski Night, beginning after Downtown Alive!, with music from Mr. Average & The 7-10 Split, Big Lebowski trivia, and a costume contest.