Downtown Alive! Announces lineup for 35th anniversary fall season

Lafayette, LA – Downtown Alive! is proud to announce our Fall 2018 lineup. This fall marks the 35th anniversary of Lafayette’s beloved Friday night concert series.

The season features a stellar lineup with some of Acadiana’s best Zydeco bands, a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, blues-rocker Samantha Fish–a crowd favorite at this year’s Festival International, and an anniversary extravaganza with a group of legendary local artists.

Sponsored by Lafayette Coca-Cola, LUS Fiber, Teche Drugs, Lowry’s Printing, Townsquare Media, Delta Media, Event Rental, and Potty Girl, DTA! features performances representing a variety of genres: Rock, Cajun, Zydeco, Funk, Soul, and more. DTA! has once again partnered with the staff of Festival International for the 35th anniversary. With the two non-profits pooling resources and decades of collective concert experience, this is sure to be DTA!’s best year yet.

DTA! begins at 5 p.m. with the Happiest Hour, featuring a specialty drink from a different downtown bar or restaurant each week. Musical performances take place from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM. The newly created DTA! Kids area will continue with free activities pro-vided by the Lafayette Science Museum, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, and the Lafayette Public Library.

Bring an appetite! DTA! Manger will continue to provide a variety of local food vendors to give you some delicious fuel for the dance floor. Concession sales help keep DTA! free, so don’t be a mooch and buy DTA! hootch. Please leave your ice chests at home with your pets. DTA! Is a smoke-free and family friendly event.

For more information, visit: downtownlafayette.org. Downtown Alive! is produced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited in cooperation with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

DTA! 35th Anniversary Fall 2018 Season Schedule:

September 14 - Lane Mac & The Balladeers w/ Special Guests: Sweet Cecilia (Rock’n’Roll/Blues, Americana/Country/Ca-jun/Folk – Parc International)

September 21 - Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band (Zydeco – Parc International)

September 28 - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute ft. Julie Williams, Kelli Jones, Lane Mack, Megan Brown, Leah Graeff, Brian Fischer, Jessie Lalonde, Carolina Chauffe and more. (Rock – Parc International)

October 5 - Motel Radio & Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs (Indie Rock, Cajun – Parc Sans Souci)

October 12 - NO DTA! (Festivals Acadiens et Créoles)

October 19 - Bayou Roundup - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco – Parc Sans Souci)

October 26 - Atchafalaya 40 Year Reunion! (Louisiana Folk Rock – Parc Sans Souci)

November 2 - 25 Alive! Extravaganza ft. The Downtown Collective Band w/ special guests TK Hulin, Wayne Toups, Michael Doucet, Chubby Carrier, Sonny Landreth, Ward Lormand, Charlene Howard, Mike Burch and more! (Variety – Parc International)

November 9 - Samatha Fish (Contemporary Blues – Parc International)

November 21 - The Pine Leaf Boys w/ Special Guests (Cajun / Zydeco / Swamp Pop / Country / Soul – Parc Internatio-