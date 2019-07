LAFAYETTE- The road closure of Doucet Road between Clara Von Drive and S. Ridgeway Drive for the sewer infrastructure construction will be postponed.

Public Works, Director Mark B. Dubroc today that the closure will be now closed on Friday, July 19, until 5pm on Friday, July 26.

The contractor will be performing sewer infrastructure construction within the roadway.

Detour routes will be available. Local access to the road will be maintained.