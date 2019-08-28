DOTD refurbishing U.S. 90 overpass at Avery Island Road

The DOTD is currently doing a rehabilitation project on the U.S. Highway 90 bridge over LA 329 Avery Island Road in Iberia Parish.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – You can’t see much if you’re looking at the Highway 90 overpass at LA 329 Avery Island Road.

But underneath the bridge, it’s a different story.

There’s a lot of work going on.

Crews are doing a rehabilitation project on the bridge overpass.

The workers are making some improvements to the end bents, which hold up the approach slabs at the ends of the bridge.

“The end walls which hold back the embankment were cracked and so we’re replacing those with some pre-cast,” explained DOTD District Administrator Bill Oliver.

Crews are also fixing all the bridge joints and making improvements to the substructure that holds up the deck.

The contractor began working on the $2.3 million project in May. The DOTD said the work should be finished sometime in September.

“This is a little bit of accelerated construction, where some of the concrete is produced off site and brought in and set in place and epoxied and anchored on the end bents,” Oliver said.

The crews are also doing an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck to improve skid friction and increase the life of the concrete deck.

There have been alternating lane closures during construction.