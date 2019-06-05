DOTD installing new asphalt on section of LA 92 in Vermilion Parish Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) - A five-mile stretch of LA 92 in Vermilion Parish is being repaired.

Crews are installing a new asphalt overlay from LA 343 Richfield Road in Maurice to LA 700 in Indian Bayou.

"We'd gotten complaints on that road so it was starting to deteriorate. It had a lot of cracks on it. The asphalt had reached the end of its life," said DOTD District Administrator Bill Oliver.

The timing is good for Ray Stelly who moved into his home on LA 92 in Indian Bayou about a month ago.

"I think it's great," Stelly said. "We work for it. Pay our taxes for it. That's the way I look at it."

The work on Highway 92 began in late March. Some milling work has already been completed. The DOTD is spending $3.7 million on this project.

The road work has been dusty at times.

Sue Coulthart lives on LA 92 and says it's been inconvenient.

"I do take detours. I try to stay off 92 as much as I possibly can. This is a brand new car I have and I'm trying to keep as much dirt off of it, limestone off of it, tar off of it," Coulthart said.

But she says you've got to take the good with the bad.

"With an inconvenience comes out something good. I know that in the end the road will be much better," she said.

There are future plans to do another asphalt overlay on LA 92 from LA 343 to U.S. 167 in Maurice.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization already has money for the project, which is currently in the design phase.

"We get that entire stretch of roadway done. Makes a nice tie-in," Oliver explained.

The DOTD expects the project to be completed in September.

There's still no word on when work on the next section of LA 92 will begin.

