Traffic alert: DOTD announces upcoming closures on Basin Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Interstate 10 westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from mile marker 140 (Grosse Tete) to mile marker 136 (Ramah) will have alternating lane and shoulder closures.

According to the DOTD, these closures will occur Sunday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m. until Wednesday, July 3 at 5:30 a.m., weather permitting.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge joint and barrier rail repair the DOTD said.The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

DOTD is reminding motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

