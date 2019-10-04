Donald Trump Jr. to headline Republican rally in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Donald Trump Jr. will headline a Republican rally in Lafayette Monday as the national spotlight grows on the Oct. 12 Louisiana governor’s race.

The president’s son will be joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Cajundome in an event hosted and paid for by the Louisiana Republican Party.

Congressman Ralph Abraham and wealthy Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, the top two Republican challengers to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, will both be featured at the rally.

