Dogs at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter are in need of adoption before the freezing weather

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) - The Iberia Parish Animal Shelter is at full capacity. They are working hard to find forever homes for the dogs in the shelter before the cold weather moves in.

“We have some great dogs. Small, medium, large, pit bulls, Chihuahuas, long-haired dogs, every kind of dog really,” says Sonia Tauzin, the director for the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter.



She says they are in desperate need of room in the kennels.

“It’s even worse right now because of the cold temperatures," says Tauzin. "We get way more calls than usual, just because people are starting to notice things like this dog is shivering, so our intake is going to increased a lot. It’s really important to get some of these dogs out."



If you see a dog in need of help, call the shelter immediately.

She says, “We know it is going to freeze on Wednesday, so try and give us a couple of days notice to go out and check the situation. Educate some owners, if you see your neighbor struggling go talk to them ask them if they need help. Do they need blankets? We have blankets. Do they need hay or straw or something. Try to help them out instead of having us go pick them up.”