Dockside Studio remembers two legendary musicians

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – Dockside Studio owner Steve Nails said Dr. John and “Lil’ Buck” Sinegal were members of the Dockside family.

“You cannot count the number of guitarists that Lil’ Buck influenced or Dr. John with the pianists that he has influenced. They’re masters. They both were masters. This is a bad week for musicians,” he said.

Both musicians spent a lot of time at the studio.

Dockside owner Cezanne Nails said “Lil’ Buck” was an iconic presence at Dockside.

“He is the best. He can do anything,” said Cezanne Nails. “He’s amazing. Actually as a storyteller he is probably tied with his talent in playing guitar, too.”

They said Dr. John, who musicians called “Mac”, was a free spirit.

He would use sage to clear the building of bad spirits and pray and meditate with everyone before every session.

“He is really that person,” Cezanne Nails said. “He’s not putting it on. He talks that way. He lives that way and that’s just how he lives.”

The Nails have been reflecting on a lot of memories.

About 15 years ago, Steve Nails said Dr. John in Dockside’s piano room and called over the intercom and let him know his piano was on fire.

“We had to rush in there and put the piano out because his cigar over the whole album had went into the piano and caught it on fire,” Steve Nails remembered.

Dylan Nails is Steve and Cezanne’s 19-year-old son. They have a picture of Dr. John holding Dylan when he was a baby.

“You still get the same positive vibes from it,” Dylan Nails said.

“When people remind you of it. I think that’s really a big influence on why I do what I do. Play music. Especially him, Lil Buck, and everyone else who’s passed through here.”

“When Dr. John saw Dylan he said oh yeah! And I said Mac how many kids do you have? And he said yeah it depends on who you ask,” Cezanne Nails laughed.

The Nails say Dr. John hadn’t been to Dockside Studio in about ten years.

“Lil’ Buck” was just there a few years ago.

Dylan Nails said he saw “Lil’ Buck” perform at the Acadiana Center for the Arts just a couple of months ago.

