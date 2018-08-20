District Attorney announces Knight conviction

15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes has announced the conviction of 61 year old Mark Knight for one count of public bribery and one count of corrupt Influencing.

Knight was involved in the bribery and corrupt influencing of a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and a Louisiana State Police Officer in arranging the arrest of a family member by the placing of drugs in his brother’s vehicle.

The motive was the financial control of Knight Oil Tools.

Pursuant to the plea agreement the sentence will be determined by Presiding Judge David Smith after a presentence investigation is conducted and completed by the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The sentencing date has been scheduled for December 5, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

Under the provisions of the crime of public bribery, Knight shall be fined not more than $1000 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than 5 years or both.

Knight agreed in the plea agreement that the court may consider, as part of the sentence, forfeiture of the amount of money paid to other members of the conspiracy as compensation for their actions in furtherance of the crime.

Under the provisions of the crime of Corrupt Influencing, Knight can be imprisoned for not more than 10 years with or without hard labor or fined not more than Ten Thousand Dollars.