Diocese of Lafayette responds to reports of misconduct by former priest
The following is a statement from the Diocese of Lafayette regarding sexual abuse allegations against Father Kenneth Morvant.
"The Diocese of Lafayette has been made aware of allegations of sexual abuse of minors against Father Kenneth Morvant (deceased), alleged to have happened 35 to 40 years ago.
Father Morvant served as a priest from 1961 to 2003, a period of 42 years, before he died on December 13, 2003.
There is no evidence of Father Morvant being implicated in the abuse of minors.
These allegations, however, are being given appropriate consideration.
Father Kenneth Morvant, though deceased, maintains the presumption of innocence unless proven otherwise."
