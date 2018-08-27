Diocese of Lafayette issues statement concerning lawsuit against itself, Father Michael Guidry

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Diocese of Lafayette has released a statement concerning a lawsuit filed in St. Landry filed against them and Father Micheal Guidry.

The suit, filed by a male victim and his parents alleges that Guidry sexually abused the victim was about 11 years old and again at 16 years old.

In regards to the matter, the Diocese says: