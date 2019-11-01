Live Now
Diocese of Lafayette and Fountain Memorial observing All Saints’ Day with service, blessing of the graves

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Now that Halloween and the month of October is over, the first day of November is for observing All Saints’ Day.

There are a few events happening today in Lafayette.

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home is holding an All Saints’ Day service this morning at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

That will be followed by a blessing of the graves ceremony at Fountain Memorial’s cemetery.

The hour-long event is open to the public and a reception will follow in the funeral home lounge.

Later today, the Diocese of Lafayette will also hold an All Saints’ Day service.

Bishop Deshotel will celebrate the mass beginning at 12:05 p.m. at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

The Bishop will perform a blessing of the graves in the cemetery following the mass.

Officials with the Diocese say this event is also open to the public, but if you’re not able to attend in person, they will be live streaming the mass.

To watch their livestream, click here.

