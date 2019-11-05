Diocese closes Morse church over safety concerns

Breaking News
The Diocese of Lafayette has closed Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse due to increased concerns over the building’s structure.

The Diocese released the following statement on the church’s closure:

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse remains closed at this time, due to safety concerns over the structural stability of the building and the ongoing need for major repairs and renovation of the facility. 

Bishop Douglas Deshotel has met with the church pastor, parishioners and staff to discuss those concerns and to plan for the future, to ensure that the spiritual needs of the parishioners will continue to be met.

   In the meantime, a number of nearby Catholic churches have invited Immaculate Conception parishioners to join them for Mass, including St. John the Baptist Church in Lyons Point, St. Aloysius in Midland, and St. Margaret in Estherwood. 

