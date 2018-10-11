Developing minority businesses is key to economic growth

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As Lafayette and Acadiana in general look to grow and expand economically, developing minority owned businesses plays a part in that growth.

Acadiana is a very diverse region, but in the business world more work can be done to grow minority owned businesses.

Robyn Hamilton conducted a study this year to analyze the climate of minority owned businesses.

It was titled the Lafayette Minority Business Initiative. At a church workshop meeting for minority’s to help with business owners.

Michael Leblanc owns white glove interior care cleaning service. He put in the time and did his homework in order to give his business the best chance to succeed.

Hamilton found in her study that minority owned businesses in Acadiana need more access to capitol and businesses across the city must work together.

