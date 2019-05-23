DETOUR: LA 679, LA 96, and LA 352 will be closed from May 29- August 6

Bayou Alexander Bridge on LA 3083 will be closed, beginning on Wednesday, May 29, until Tuesday, August 6, Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced.

The closure will be to reconstruct roadway approaches for the new bridge construction.

A detour will consist of LA 679, LA 96, and LA 352 (Catahoula Levee Road).

The road will be closed to all through traffic, including emergency vehicles.

DOTD appreciates your patience reminds drivers to be cautious when driving through the construction areas, and to be on the lookout for crews and equipment, and thank you for your patience.

