Derby Heights area of Lafayette experience heavy flash flooding

Residents have seen some major flooding in the Derby Heights area.

Raymond Mason lives on the south side of Derby Heights off of the Breaux Bridge Highway. He went through the flood of 2016.

“I’m 6’2″, and it was up to my neck walking in it on both sides of the highway. We just got lucky this year. We’re sorry for the residents of Derby Heights,” explained Mason.

Mason says the city cleaned the coulee out on the side about a month ago.

“I think because of the drainage on my side the highway, on the south side, where they cleaned up the coulee a little bit. It didn’t rise as much,” Mason added. “We just thank God for that. That was a blessing.”

Mason says his nephew lives in Derby Heights and water is up to his door.

“I wasn’t expecting this much. I knew it was raining, but I never thought it would be flooded here again like that. Something needs to be done,” said Mason.

Alex Willams has been living in Derby Heights for more than 30 years. He used his personal excavator to get through the flooded waters.

“I think the coulee in the back probably needs cleaning,” added Willams. He said he hopes he will able to access his driveway later that day.

