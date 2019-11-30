DEQ shares recycling tips for the holidays

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY) -- The 2019 Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Season officially ended today, marking a total of six hurricanes for the year.

For Louisianans, the season will be memorable only for Hurricane Barry, which struck the Louisiana coast at Intracoastal City as a tropical storm on July 13. The first hurricane of the season, it topped out as a Category 1 storm and brought damages of around $600 million across Louisiana and Arkansas. At one point, over 300,000 customers were without power across the state, according to NOAA.