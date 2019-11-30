Live Now
DEQ shares recycling tips for the holidays

Officers from the Ministry of Environment examine a container full of non-recyclable plastic which was detained by authorities at the west port in Klang, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Malaysia environment minister Yeo Bee Yin says Malaysia has become a dumping ground for the world’s plastic waste, and the country has begun sending non-recyclable plastic scrap to the developed countries of origin. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

BATON ROUGE, La., (KLFY) — Like every other state, Louisiana produces more trash and waste during the month of December than any other month. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is sharing some tips to help recycle some of that waste instead of sending it to landfills.

Louisiana DEQ

Things you can recycle:

Things not to put in your recycle bin:

  • No plastic bags or plastic wrap
  • No “tanglers” like wires, rope, hoses, chains or electronics\
  • No food or drink — these contaminate the rest
  • No clothes or linen
  • No big items like wood, metal or plastic furniture or yard waste

Tips for being green:

  • Wrap a gift in a gift — such as a scarf, bandana, dishtowel or cloth shopping bag. The comic pages from the Sunday paper and most colorful flyers make interesting wrapping paper and are still recyclable. Last year’s Christmas and holiday cards can be used in crafts and as ornaments.
  • Before the holidays is a perfect time to clean out your clutter and unused items. If you have outgrown toys and clothing, consider donating them to charitable organizations. Discarded electronics (laptops, old CPUs, copiers, fax machines, printers and flat-screen monitors) may be donated to a local nonprofit agency
  • An artificial tree doesn’t have to be discarded, and a live tree can be replanted. If you purchase a cut tree, remember that it cannot be flocked or have tinsel or decorations on it if it is to be recycled. Cut trees are usually collected in early January and are ground up into compost or mulch or used in other ways.

