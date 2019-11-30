DEQ shares recycling tips for the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La., (KLFY) — Like every other state, Louisiana produces more trash and waste during the month of December than any other month. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is sharing some tips to help recycle some of that waste instead of sending it to landfills.
Things you can recycle:
- Wrapping paper
- Christmas lights
- cardboard
- Electronics and gadgets (http://cacrc.com)
- Bubble wrap, styrofoam peanuts, ribbons, and bows can be reused in future gifts
- Batteries (https://www.call2recycle.org)
Things not to put in your recycle bin:
- No plastic bags or plastic wrap
- No “tanglers” like wires, rope, hoses, chains or electronics\
- No food or drink — these contaminate the rest
- No clothes or linen
- No big items like wood, metal or plastic furniture or yard waste
Tips for being green:
- Wrap a gift in a gift — such as a scarf, bandana, dishtowel or cloth shopping bag. The comic pages from the Sunday paper and most colorful flyers make interesting wrapping paper and are still recyclable. Last year’s Christmas and holiday cards can be used in crafts and as ornaments.
- Before the holidays is a perfect time to clean out your clutter and unused items. If you have outgrown toys and clothing, consider donating them to charitable organizations. Discarded electronics (laptops, old CPUs, copiers, fax machines, printers and flat-screen monitors) may be donated to a local nonprofit agency
- An artificial tree doesn’t have to be discarded, and a live tree can be replanted. If you purchase a cut tree, remember that it cannot be flocked or have tinsel or decorations on it if it is to be recycled. Cut trees are usually collected in early January and are ground up into compost or mulch or used in other ways.