Deputies searching for missing Opelousas woman

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing by family.

Crystal Bell Edmond was last seen Friday at her residence on Pine Loop in Opelousas.

According to a SLPSO social media post, Edmond could possibly be driving a brown 2013 Buick SUV with a Louisiana license plate: LA28: 216CJK.

She has a tattoo on the top of both her left and right wrist, the post states.

The left wrist has “Lindsey” written out and the right wrist “Eddie.”

She also has a gold tooth on the top right side of her mouth, the post stated.

Anyone with information on her where-a-bouts is asked to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.