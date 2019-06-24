Deputies search for hit and run suspect who killed 2 dogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Authorities are searching for a hit and run suspect who killed 2 dogs.

Calcasieu Parish sheriff's office say the crime happened on June 12. They say it happened in front of a day care on Ham Reid Rd. near Lake St. Deputies say the suspect vehicle was traveling east at a high rate of speed when it narrowly missed a person, but did strike and kill two dogs being walked on a leash by the person.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver 2010 Infinity G37. It was closely followed by a small black car, unknown make and model. It is believed the vehicles were traveling together. The suspect vehicle suffered obvious damage to the lower front passenger headlight area including missing body panels.

If anyone knows of a vehicle matching this description or has information about this hit & run, please contact CPSO Sgt. Bryan Guth at (337) 491-3846.

