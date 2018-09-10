Deputies: One victim shot inside Scott area home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting in the 300 block of Rue Septembre in the Scott area.

At about 5 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a possible home invasion.

A 35-year-old male victim was found shot inside a home. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. His status has been upgrated to stable but critical condition as of 10 a.m. morning, authorities said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-8477.