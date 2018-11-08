Dept. of Education: Lafayette Parish maintains 'B' grade Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Advertiser file photo) [ + - ] Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (Amanda McElfresh/The Advertiser)- Lafayette Parish kept its ‘B’ rating from the state this year in a more rigorous scoring system.

Lafayette’s overall score of 78.6 was above the state average of 76.1.

Lafayette earned a 90, or an ‘A’, in the state’s Progress Index, which reflects how much students improve their performance compared to similar students across the state.

The Louisiana Department of Education has a new formula for grading schools. To earn an ‘A,’ schools must show a high number of students with mastery or above scores on state assessments, as well as evidence that students are making academic progress throughout the year.

Previously, schools earned more credit for assessment scores of basic or above. Louisiana is continuing to move toward mastery as the academic benchmark as it seeks to strengthen its public education system.

High schools and middle schools also earn points by students earning six or more credits by ninth grade, having an ACT average of at least 21, higher four-year graduation rates and more students taking college-level classes or earning Jump Start career credentials.

This year, Lafayette Parish has seven ‘A’ rated schools: Broadmoor Elementary, Lafayette High, Milton Elementary/Middle, Woodvale Elementary, Early College Academy, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Southside High.

Read The Advertiser's full story. You can find all school district scores, including individual school scores here.

Here are the Lafayette Parish 2018 scores, under the new state formula:

Acadian Middle: D, 52

Acadiana High: B, 75.4

L.J. Alleman Middle: B, 88.4

Alice Boucher Elementary: C, 60.7

Paul Breaux Middle: C, 69.4

Broadmoor Elementary: A, 90.7

Broussard Middle: C, 74.5

Carencro Middle: C, 60.9

Carencro Heights Elementary: C, 64.8

Carencro High: C, 68

Charles Burke Elementary: C, 64.4

Comeaux High: B, 84.9

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy: A, 92.3

Katharine Drexel Elementary: B, 83.7

Duson Elementary: C, 73.8

Early College Academy: A, 131.7

Edward J. Sam Accelerated School: F, 39.2

Ernest Gallet Elementary: B, 88.7

Evangeline Elementary: C, 60.8

J.W. Faulk Elementary: D, 50.4

Judice Middle: C, 67.1

L. Leo Judice Elementary: B, 86.5

J. Wallace James Elementary: C, 72.7

Lafayette Middle: F, 48.1

Lafayette High: A, 96.3

Green T. Lindon Elementary: B, 89.7

Live Oak Elementary: D, 54.2

Edgar Martin Middle: B, 86.5

Milton Elementary/Middle: A, 92.5

S.J. Montgomery Elementary: D, 57.2

Myrtle Place Elementary: B, 80.5

Northside High: D, 59.5

N.P. Moss Prep: F, 31.9

Ossun Elementary: C, 74.5

Plantation (now Middlebrook) Elementary: B, 85.3

Prairie Elementary: B, 82.4

Ridge Elementary: B, 76.9

Scott Middle: C, 63.6

Southside High: A, 90.2

Westside Elementary: C, 66.3

Woodvale Elementary: A, 90.7

Youngsville Middle: C, 74.6

Among Lafayette Parish’s charter schools, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy received a ‘B’ and an 89.7. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy received a ‘C’ and a 66.6. Willow Charter Academy received a ‘D’ and a 54.2.