Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns residents about wildlife before spillway’s opening

A bear spotted in Milton caused quite an uproar on social media Wednesday night.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is urging residents to keep their distance from wild animals especially with the excess flooding and the upcoming opening of the Morganza Spillway.



Maria Davidson with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the black bear spotted in Milton was likely a coastal bear that came up the Vermilion River drain.

“He’s moving pretty quick so if you see him today you will likely never see him again because he’s going to be gone,” she said.



The department is advising the public to be on the lookout for wildlife forced into residential areas because of the flood waters.

“They are going to be confused and kind of looking to figure out where they can go during this time frame,” says Davidson.

The opening of the Morganza has been delayed until next week. Many animals will end up in residential and commercial areas. Humans are asked to stay away from any wildlife they see.

“In terms of all wildlife, just give them some space and let them hang out for a while. When the water goes down they will go right back to the spillway,” Davidson said.



Wildlife not posing a threat to humans should always be left alone and should never be fed. Feeding wild animals encourages them to stay where they’ve found a new food source.

