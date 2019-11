Your Thursday morning is a foggy one across Acadiana. Widespread, dense fog is causing visibility to drop to 1/4 of a mile in much of the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8:00am.

Most of the day should remain warm and mostly cloudy with highs near 80° for the afternoon. Rain chances won’t increase until after 4:00-6:00 pm with scattered rain late this evening and tonight as a strong cold front sweeps through Acadiana. Friday will be much colder and breezy.