Demolition of old buildings begin at Lafayette Regional Airport

Lafayette Regional Airport to begin demolition for new terminal

The Lafayette Regional Airport Authority has started demolishing its old terminal.

The demolition work is expected to be completed later this fall.

Representatives of the Lafayette Airport Commission, Lafayette Regional Airport management and many contractors were on site Thursday as the last of the remaining buildings were demolished to make way for the new terminal.

With the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval, Lafayette Regional Airport will then tear down a hanger, utility building, and a tower that is adjacent to the existing terminal.

A groundbreaking event for the new terminal is expected before the end of the year.

