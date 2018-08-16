Delta hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved (Source: CNN)

LAFAYETTE, La. - (WLFA) - If you've ever wanted to fly for a living, next year might be the time to pursue that dream.

Delta Airlines announced this week it plans to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants in 2019. The company says it's looking to hire "dedicated, service-oriented professionals who love to be on-the-go, help others and enjoy variety in their work."

In order to become a Delta flight attendant, you have to be at least 21 and have a high school degree or GED. You also must be fluent in English, be able to work in the United States and be available to work a flexible schedule.

According to the company, more than 270,000 people applied last year to fill 1,700 flight attendant jobs.

If you want your application to stand out, Delta says it helps to have more than one year of work experience, education beyond high school, fluency in a second language, experience in a customer service role and experience at Delta or another airline.

"The best flight attendants in the world wear the wings of Delta and we'll be looking for top talent as we welcome 1,000 new members to the Delta family," the senior vice president of in-flight service said in a statement. "Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork — if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us."

You can learn more about being a flight attendant and find other Delta jobs on the company's website.