Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

DEA issues warning over counterfeit prescription pills from Mexico

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Drug Enforcement Administration, New Orleans Division, is alerting the public of dangerous counterfeit pills killing Americans.

According to the DEA, Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in minute doses, for distribution throughout North America.

Based on a sampling of tablets seized nationwide between January and March 2019, DEA found that 27 percent contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year.” Fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug. “Even a small amount of fentanyl can be lethal,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

“This disturbing trend across the nation, including here in the New Orleans Field Division, of drug dealers adding fentanyl to their heroin to increase the potency and producing counterfeit pills has resulted in an alarming increase in overdoses, many of which have resulted in death. DEA will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who ruthlessly traffic these and other dangerous drugs.”

A lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be about two milligrams, but can vary based on an individual’s body size, tolerance, amount of previous usage and other factors.

The full Fentanyl Signature Profiling Program Report on the recent drug sampling and testing is available here: Fentanyl Signature Profiling Program Report

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar