David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy employee under investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette Parish School District administrator has confirmed an ongoing investigation involving one of David Thibodeaux STEM Magnet Academy's faculty.

LPSS officials would not comment on the investigation, called it a "personnel matter."

This is a developing story.