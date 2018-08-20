LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Several officers with the Lafayette Police Department escorted the daughter of Corporal Michael Middlebrook to her first day of school.

A celebration took place at Lafayette Christian Academy where crowds of people cheered, cheerleaders rallied and cars passed by honking their horns in honor of Violet Middlebrook.

"Praying for her, you know. Praying for her to have a good day and letting her know that God is in control of the situation," said Mother, Adrien Middlebrook. She said that's all she could do as she prepared for this day.

"Having her in her uniform and everything for the first day of school and knowing her dad would want to be here too so it's just so sad," she said.

She mentioned that Violet was excited about her first day, but when she arrived she realized something was missing. "When she got here and stuff it was like oh sad. .Like even walking her to class because we would walk her to class if her dad was here."



Officers of the Lafayette Police Department reassured her that she still has many "dads" and community members by her side."You know for us to be here. To be able to embrace her and to carry on his legacy in the community as well as his family. It's an honor to us and we don't take it lightly," said Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff.

Ratcliff said while most kids have pictures to look back at on their first day, Violet's photo album will be a little different. "Once she stepped out of that car and you saw that smile on her face and that cute little uniform all the sadness just melted away," he added.

Fighting back tears, Mom said her final goodbyes' and let her baby's hand go as she walked into her first classroom. "She'll go back and she'll look at it from day one of her first day of school and she'll be like wow," said Middlebrook.

Officers with Lafayette Police Department hope this morning is a memory that'll stay with her from years to come and a reminder that she'll always have many people looking after her.