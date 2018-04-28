1  of  3
Breaking News
Voluntary evacuation in low lying areas of Vermilion Parish Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of severe tropical weather Sandbag distribution in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dat Dog General Manager talks local impact of Festival International

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Folks from all over the world converge in Lafayette for Festival International.  But festival goers and musicians aren’t the only ones who prepare for this event ahead of time.
News Ten’s Rebeca Marroquin speaks with Dat Dog General Manager Danny Burnett on how Downtown businesses are reaping a big benefit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Festival Sponsors

        