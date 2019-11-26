Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dangerous Ride: Distracted drivers putting local first responders in increasing danger

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The holidays are here and distracted driving remains a constant threat to motorists everywhere.​

But, what happens when the lives of first responders and the ones they’re trying to save, are put in harm’s way because someone is texting and driving? ​

It happens and it happens all too often.

“Oh my goodness, did you see that?”

Emergency responders face a lot of challenges on the road in the rush to save lives.

“It’s basically controlled chaos.”

“It looked like she was on her cell phone.”

Adam Olivier, Operations Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance says, “It’s very uncontrolled situations we have to watch for safety and our partner’s safety and our patients safety and it’s just difficult to keep everyone safe in these uncontrolled environments.”

Their job can be emotionally tough and it can also be hazardous to them.

Unfortunately first responders can become victims themselves.

Olivier says, “It happens on a daily basis, honestly multiple times a day. It’s the distracted driving incidents that have skyrocketed lately with the advent of cell phones and touch screen radios and it’s easy to become distracted while driving.”

So what saves them?

Olivier says its important, “They fall back on their training, emergency vehicle operations course and sometimes we just have someone watching over us and the other motorists.”

Acadian Ambulance EMT Kerri LeBeouf says “We’re trained to always have a backup plan, look for a way out in every situation and the safest, a lot of it is our training and it’s also just sometimes luck.”

These first responders admit, even the best of training and safety practices can not protect them from potentially deadly accidents, something that could be avoided altogether.”

Olivier ends with a sobering statistic saying, “Distracted driving is becoming the number one killer of drivers especially young people. So as much as you can, put the phone down and don’t text and drive.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories