Cypremort Point receives $5 million for upgrades and improvements Video

Cypremort Point State Park will see over $5 million in upgrades and improvements in the next two years. It’s part of a $20 million overhaul that Louisiana is putting back into state parks.

A $1.3 million dollar project to save the areas beaches will be completed this week.

“We want to be able to protect our beach. We want to be able to keep the resource here for all of our guest to be able to come out and enjoy your round. As you can see we’ve had some erosion here since we lost our whisper ways back in Gustav, but this right here will allow us to come in and build a beach with some upcoming funds and then we will be able to retain that beach,” says Clifford Melius the Director or Operations for Louisiana State Parks.

17 break water structures are being built. They are 75 feet long with a 50 foot gap in between.

“What that does, the waves come in and it breaks them down and you don’t have the big washouts that occur here. So once we get that done we are going to bring a bunch of sand and they are going to put it all up and down this beach right here so practically it will be a brand new beach,” says Gene Reynolds the Assistant Director of Louisiana State Parks.



“As you can see we’ve already lost most of our beach. The waves come in in the scour our sand and it washes away. Without this we don’t have a beach at Cypremort point and that is the big attraction to come here,” says Melius.



There’s plans to construct a fishing dock, pave roads, and make other improvements around the park. Once all improvements are made Cypermort point will have almost 5 million dollars in repairs and upgrades.



The break water project will be finished by the end of this week. All of the other projects should be completed in the next two years.