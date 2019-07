NEW IBERIA:

New Iberia will enforce a city wide curfew beginning at 10pm Sunday and ending at 6am Monday. Power company crews are still working to restore power to the city. We are asking that everyone stay off the streets during curfew hours.

JEANERETTE:

Jeanerette will enforce a city wide curfew beginning at 7pm Sunday and ending at 6am Monday.

We will continue to update this list as curfews are reported.