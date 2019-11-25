Breaking News
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Crowley tutoring organization get grants for at-risk students

Local
Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) — A pair of banks have given $24,000 in grants to help Crowley schools’ at-risk students.

First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB), Texas, teamed up to provide the funds to local program Empowering the Community for Excellence (ECE). The ECE provides tutoring to students after their school day. The funds will go to help pay for computer equipment, instructional materials and two high school-aged tutors.

The ECE was founded by Audry Spencer, a retired teacher of 38 years.

“This is our seventh year of offering free tutoring to low-income, at-risk kids after their school day,” Ms. Spencer said. “We serve about a hundred kids, and based on our new diagnostic program, all of our students during the 2018-2019 school year met our goal of 85 percent proficiency in language arts and math.”

The organization depends on donations and grants.

“First National Bank has worked with Empowering the Community for Excellence for a number of years, and this is the fourth Partnership Grant Program (PGP) grant they’ve received,” said First National Bank of Louisiana President and CEO Randy Prather. “It warms our hearts to see Ms. Audry and her organization give these young students a helping hand toward academic success.”

The Dallas bank provided a 3-to-1 match of First National Bank’s funding. The PGP grant system works by lottery. This the fourth year the ECE has received a grant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories